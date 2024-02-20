Pathway For Return Of Pseudoephedrine To Pharmacies Welcomed

The Consumer Healthcare Products Association of New Zealand (CHPNZ) has welcomed the release today of the pathway to bring the supply of the cold and flu medication pseudoephedrine back to pharmacies.

The Associate Minister of Health, Hon David Seymour, will introduce a bill to Parliament this evening amending the Misuse of Drugs Act 1975 and make changes to the Medicines Regulations 1984 to reclassify pseudoephedrine as a restricted drug.

“Pseudoephedrine is a highly effective treatment for cough and cold symptoms, including nasal congestion. We support its return including, if required, working alongside local regulator Medsafe to expedite the process,” says CHPNZ Chief Executive Scott Milne.

“New Zealand is fortunate to have an excellent, safe, and efficacy-focussed regulator, so consumers can be confident the best pathway for the medicine’s reintroduction to the market will be implemented.

“The benefits of an appropriately regulated primary healthcare industry are substantial. With GPs and emergency rooms under pressure, government measures that allow people to look after themselves with safe and effective medicines are most welcome.

“In the meantime, our members will begin the process of complying with the new regulation and ensuring the supply of product back into New Zealand.

“Retail pharmacy is the best place to purchase restricted medicines such as pseudoephedrine. It needs to be used with the right advice and support, and consultation with a pharmacist is the best way to achieve this,” says Scott Milne.

“While working to have pseudoephedrine available as soon as possible, consumer safety has to be the paramount consideration.”

