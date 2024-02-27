South Seas Healthcare Partner As A Site With Aotearoa Clinical Trials.

Aotearoa Clinical Trials (ACTT) is pleased to announce a partnership between Aotearoa Clinical Trials and South Seas Healthcare (SSH) for a new clinical trial site to increase access to novel therapies to SSH patients.

Aotearoa Clinical Trials (ACTT), formerly Middlemore Clinical Trials, is a network of hospital based clinical trial sites, with partnerships with Middlemore Hospital in Counties Manukau and Whangarei Hospital in Te Tai Tokerau, Northland. ACTT has over 20 years of experience managing hospital based clinical trials in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

‘We welcome this new partnership with South Seas Healthcare’ says Dr Edward Watson CEO of ACTT.’ Such a relationship enables access for the Pacifica Community to locally run novel clinical trials and the considerable benefits that being part of a clinical trial brings.

“We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Aotearoa Clinical Trials, an organization that shares our core values. This partnership opens up new opportunities and paves the way for positive outcomes for the communities we are dedicated to serving. Our collaboration signifies a significant step towards advancing healthcare outcomes for our communities. By combining our collective expertise and resources, we are poised to make meaningful contributions to the improvement of healthcare, with a strong emphasis on community well-being, groundbreaking research, and innovative solutions” says Lemalu Silao Vaisola Sefo, CEO of South Seas Healthcare.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

South Seas Healthcare is a Pacific Primary Healthcare Organisation that serves the largest Pacific population in Counties Manukau, more than 45% of the population identify as being of Pacific decent. South Seas Healthcare is located in Otara. They provide a range of services in South Auckland including healthcare, clinic, community and social services.

The inclusion of South Seas Healthcare as a clinical trial site represents a significant milestone in healthcare delivery, particularly for the patients of the practice and the broader South Auckland community. This initiative marks the first community partnership of its kind for the GP clinic, heralding a new era in patient care and treatment accessibility.

Enhanced Treatment Options: Traditionally, patients at the GP clinic have had access to standard treatments available through the public health system. By participating in clinical trials, South Seas Healthcare opens the door to cutting-edge therapies that are still in the development phase. This means patients can access new medications, medical devices, or treatment protocols that might be more effective than existing options.

Community Impact: The South Auckland community stands to benefit significantly from this initiative. Often, communities may feel disconnected from the latest advancements in healthcare due to geographical, economic, or systemic barriers. This partnership bridges that gap, bringing innovative treatments directly to a local setting.

Research and Development: As a clinical trial site, South Seas Healthcare will contribute to important medical research. Patients who participate in these trials are at the forefront of medical science, helping to shape the future of healthcare. This not only benefits future patients worldwide but also elevates the profile of the South Auckland community in the global healthcare landscape.

Long-term Health Outcomes: Ultimately, the goal of this partnership is to improve long-term health outcomes. By having access to more diverse and potentially more effective treatment options, the South Auckland community may see improvements in overall health metrics and a reduction in healthcare disparities.

The partnership represents significant healthcare solutions into the community, ensuring that the benefits of medical research are shared more equitably.

ACTT conducts their research with proven integrity and professionalism, ensuring all their studies pass rigorous regulatory approvals, such as gaining ethics from Health and Disability Ethics Committees (HDEC). ACTT will continue to bring the highest standard of research to South Seas Healthcare and their community.

About South Seas Healthcare

South Seas Healthcare Trust is the largest Pacific Health and social service provider in South Auckland. The organisation was formed in 1999 by a group of Pacific healthcare professionals who identified a need to provide Pacific primary care to the Pacific population in South Auckland. Although South Seas is based in Otara, the trust provides a range of services Auckland-wide for a range of ethnicities. South Seas position whānau and community at the centre and utilise a village model of care, with a range of different services and hubs on offer to Pacific People of Auckland. Our village model of care and the network of South Seas services ensures our community have access to anything they may need clinically, socially, spiritually, and mentally.

About Aotearoa Clinical Trials

Aotearoa Clinical Trials Trust (ACTT) is an independent charitable trust that specialises in managing both commercial (Phase I to IV) and grant funded (investigator initiated and collaborative group trials) trials in partnership with public hospitals in New Zealand. ACTT has over 20 years of experience in clinical trials in New Zealand with trial sites located at Middlemore Hospital and Whangārei Hospital. At Middlemore and Whangārei Hospital’s we work across 23 different therapeutic areas and are currently running over 150 clinical trials. Middlemore Hospital is New Zealand’s largest and advanced tertiary hospital located in the region of Counties Manukau serving a population of over 600,000 people. Whangārei Hospital, the largest healthcare facility in Northland, New Zealand, offers an extensive range of services and serves as a vital support hub for smaller hospitals in the region.

© Scoop Media

