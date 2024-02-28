Child Cancer Foundation Urges Kiwis To Donate To Their Street Appeal

On Friday 8 and Saturday 9 March, Child Cancer Foundation’s volunteers will be taking to the streets across Aotearoa to raise vital funds to support tamariki with cancer and their families.

“Every week this year, three Kiwi families will be told the heartbreaking news that their child has cancer,” said Child Cancer Foundation’s Chief Executive, Monica Briggs.

“Your donation will directly fund personalised support for each family, helping them overcome the immense challenges that come with having a sick child.”

To ensure each family living through childhood cancer in New Zealand receives the support they need, Child Cancer Foundation needs to raise at least $6 million each year.

They receive no funding from the government, so they rely on the generosity of everyday New Zealanders to help these families through the toughest time of their lives.

“Whether it funds a delivery of groceries, a petrol voucher or a listening ear of support, every dollar will help provide life-changing assistance,” said Briggs.

The annual Street Appeal is one of Child Cancer Foundation’s biggest fundraising campaigns of the year.

You can do your bit to help Kiwi kids with cancer and their whānau by donating when you see the Foundation’s volunteers in your area on Friday 8 and Saturday 9 March.

No cash? No worries. You can donate online now at childcancer.org.nz.

