Halloumi cheese recalled due to the possible presence of Bacillus cereus

Saturday, 2 March 2024, 9:51 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

New Zealand Food Safety is supporting Zany Zeus Limited in its recall of a specific batch of its Halloumi cheese due to the possible presence of Bacillus cereus.

Zany Zeus Limited brand Halloumi with a best before date of 08.04.2024 is affected by this recall.

Up-to-date details of products affected by the recall, including photographs, are available on our food recall page here:

https://www.mpi.govt.nz/food-safety-home/food-recalls-and-complaints/recalled-food-products/zany-zeus-halloumi-cheese/

"The concern with the Halloumi cheeses is that there may be Bacillus cereus present," says New Zealand Food Safety’s deputy director general Vincent Arbuckle.

"Symptoms of sickness caused by Bacillus cereus include nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

“Illness occurs 1 to 6 hours after eating contaminated food. Most people get better within 6 to 24 hours.

"If you have consumed any of this product and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 61 11 16.

"Affected product should not be eaten. It can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund. Should you be unable to do this, throw it out."

The recalled products are being removed from shelves at stores nationwide.

Bacillus cereus was discovered as a result of routine testing. New Zealand Food Safety has not received any notification of associated illness.

"As is our usual practice, New Zealand Food Safety will be working with Zany Zeus Limited to understand how the contamination occurred and prevent its recurrence," Mr Arbuckle said.

For more information please email: NZFoodSafety_media@mpi.govt.nz

