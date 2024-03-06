Nursing Class Of ’64 Revisits Waikato Hospital

A group from the nursing class of 1964 recently gathered at Waikato Hospital in Hamilton to celebrate their 60th reunion. They were greeted by Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer, Sue Hayward and toured the hospital to see how things had changed. They left amazed at all the developments.

A warm welcome: (left-right) Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer, Sue Hayward welcoming class of ’64 nurses Lynette Aish (nee Gardiner), Judy Osborne (nee Udy), Paula Butterworth (nee Houghton), Diane Hishon (nee Hillary)

Retired nurse, Judy Osborne, reminisced about the past Emergency Department, "We had a few cubicles and two plaster rooms with x-ray nearby," highlighting the stark contrast with the current ED, now equipped with 55 beds and five resuscitation rooms.

The nurses found comfort in seeing the hospital chapel, even though the original one was gone. The stained-glass windows had been transferred from the original and brought back memories, especially for one nurse who was married in the old chapel.

The tour ended at the history timeline on the walls of level 2 Meade Clinical Centre, where the nurses traced their journey. It was a trip down memory lane, filled with shared experiences and milestones.

Sue Hayward said it was great to see the camaraderie of work colleagues from all those years ago when it was common for nurses to train, work and live together onsite at the hospital.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

