Ryan Bridge Is Shaking Things Up For Good

Ryan Bridges is one of hundreds of New Zealand volunteers around the country generously donating their time to collect vital funds for Child Cancer Foundation’s annual Street Appeal today and tomorrow.

CEO Monica Briggs was elated to hear from Bridge who showed a keen interest to help in any way he could.

And it’s not the first time he has shown gestures of generosity.

In July 2021 Bridge hosted a record breaking 36-hour talkathon on Magic Talk, raising an incredible $378,000 for the Foundation. Bridge also showed support as part of the AM show team as Willie Waiirua shaved his 10 year+ ponytail for Wig Wednesday last September.

“I am absolutely blown away by the generosity of ordinary, everyday Kiwis. I'm also proud of just how humble Kiwis are with their giving - we're not showy or boastful about it.” Says Bridge.

“Child Cancer Foundation does incredible work supporting families who've got kids battling cancer - they provide a support person, counselling and a lifeline to the mums and dads who are going through the biggest challenge of their lives. They’re supporting over a thousand Kiwis families at any given time.

Child Cancer Foundation doesn't get any Government funding for this work. None. They need $6 million every year to keep going.” Says Bridge.

Child Cancer Foundation CEO Monica Briggs urges Kiwis to donate to their Street Appeal, even spare coins can help make a real impact.

“Your donation will directly fund personalised support for each family, helping them overcome the immense challenges that come with having a sick child.” Says Briggs.

The annual Street Appeal is the Child Cancer Foundation’s biggest fundraising campaign of the year.

You can do your bit to help Kiwi kids with cancer and their whānau by donating when you see the Foundation’s volunteers in your area on Friday 8 and Saturday 9 March.

No cash? No worries. You can donate online now at childcancer.org.nz or by text BUCKET to 3457 to donate $3.

