Opihi River Catchment Health Warning

Health New Zealand | Te Whatu Ora has issued a health warning for the entire Opihi River Catchment.

The warning follows finding moderate to high cover of toxic algae (benthic cyanobacteria) at multiple sites across the entire Opihi River Catchment.

People should avoid the area and animals, particularly dogs, should not be allowed near the water until the health warning has been lifted.

All access points along the entire Opihi River may have benthic cyanobacteria present. People are advised to treat every low-flowing river cautiously, check for the presence of benthic cyanobacteria and avoid contact.

Dr Matthew Reid, Medical Officer of Health for the National Public Health Service, says the algae looks like dark brown to black mats and can produce toxins harmful to people and animals.

“Exposure may cause skin rashes, nausea, stomach cramps, tingling and numbness around the mouth and fingertips.”

“If you experience any of these symptoms, visit your doctor immediately, also let your doctor know if you’ve had contact with dark brown/black algal mats or water in this area”, Dr Reid says.

Pets that show signs of illness after coming into contact with algal mats should be taken to a vet immediately.

People and animals should remain out of the waterways until the warnings have been lifted.

Environment Canterbury is monitoring the sites and the public will be advised of any changes in water quality.

Sites that are currently under a temporary health warning in South Canterbury include:

Pareora River/Pureora at SH1 Bridge

Hae Hae Te Moana River at Gorge

Waihao River at Bradshaws Bridge

Opihi River at SH79 Bridge

Opihi River at SH1

Opihi River at Grassy Banks

Opihi River at Saleyards Bridge

Opihi River at Raincliff Bridge

Temuka River at Manse Bridge

Temuka River at SH1 Bridge

Saltwater Creek/Otipua at SH1 Bridge.

Facts about benthic cyanobacteria:

Appears as dark brown/black mats attached to rocks along the riverbed

A low cover of the algae can occur naturally but can increase rapidly during warmer months. Algal blooms are influenced by a combination of available nutrients in the water and sediments (such as nitrogen and phosphorus), a sustained period of low and stable flows, and favourable weather conditions (e.g. increased temperature, calm days)

It often has a strong musty smell and algal toxin concentrations can vary over short periods

Although high river levels will remove the algal bloom, detached mats can accumulate along the shore and increase the risk of exposure to toxins

If a health warning is in place avoid contact with the water

Although district or city councils may place warning signs, these may not be seen at the numerous river access points, hence the need for people/ dog-walkers to treat every low-flowing river cautiously.

For further details visit: https://www.lawa.org.nz/explore-data/canterbury-region/

Or contact Te Mana Ora | Community and Public Health on (03) 364 1777 or visit https://www.cph.co.nz/your-health/recreational-water/

For more information about Mahinga Kai visit https://www.cph.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/saf0112.pdf

