Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

The Countdown Is On For The Gold Coast Scientific Meeting

Thursday, 21 March 2024, 7:35 pm
Press Release: Thoracic Society of Australia and New Zealand

Registrations for the 2024 TSANZSRS Annual Scientific Meeting for Leaders in Lung Health and Respiratory Science will soon close. With 1,200 delegates and climbing, TSANZ CEO, Vincent So shares his excitement for the upcoming March 22-26 event. “We have a superb lineup of global and local speakers with top clinical and allied health professionals, scientists, researchers, academics, and post-graduate students in the respiratory field joining us on the Gold Coast. We are also fortunate enough to have our fellow lung health not-for-profits, sponsors, and partners be part of the event.”

With innovation being key to tackling global health challenges over the past four years, this year’s theme is A new era in health care (innovation). TSANZ President Prof Anne Holland shares, “It has never been more important for Australia and New Zealand’s lung health professionals to be pioneers who collaborate and innovate in all aspects of healthcare, from practice, systems, and technology. Our annual conference is one of the ways TSANZ fosters this collaborative approach to innovative healthcare.”

“I am incredibly impressed by the standard of abstracts submitted, and I know that delegates will take a huge amount of knowledge away from this year’s exceptional line-up of speakers,” says Prof Holland. The full programme features 292 speakers, and four full days of plenary presentations, workshops, and symposiums alongside networking opportunities and an awards and medals ceremony at TSANZ’s not to be missed Annual Gala Dinner. Amongst a jam-packed high-quality programme, delegates can attend a Meet the Experts: Woman in Science and Technology session; a joint plenary session about music in healthcare and chronic disease and singing; a symposium about clinical approaches to electronic cigarettes and vaping and another on the effects and consequences of electronic cigarettes; a joint masterclass about exercise and cystic fibrosis; and a symposium on climate change – understanding the intersections and advancing strategies for lung health.

Registrations are still open. For more information, consult the TSANZSRS ASM website.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 