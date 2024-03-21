The Countdown Is On For The Gold Coast Scientific Meeting

Registrations for the 2024 TSANZSRS Annual Scientific Meeting for Leaders in Lung Health and Respiratory Science will soon close. With 1,200 delegates and climbing, TSANZ CEO, Vincent So shares his excitement for the upcoming March 22-26 event. “We have a superb lineup of global and local speakers with top clinical and allied health professionals, scientists, researchers, academics, and post-graduate students in the respiratory field joining us on the Gold Coast. We are also fortunate enough to have our fellow lung health not-for-profits, sponsors, and partners be part of the event.”

With innovation being key to tackling global health challenges over the past four years, this year’s theme is A new era in health care (innovation). TSANZ President Prof Anne Holland shares, “It has never been more important for Australia and New Zealand’s lung health professionals to be pioneers who collaborate and innovate in all aspects of healthcare, from practice, systems, and technology. Our annual conference is one of the ways TSANZ fosters this collaborative approach to innovative healthcare.”

“I am incredibly impressed by the standard of abstracts submitted, and I know that delegates will take a huge amount of knowledge away from this year’s exceptional line-up of speakers,” says Prof Holland. The full programme features 292 speakers, and four full days of plenary presentations, workshops, and symposiums alongside networking opportunities and an awards and medals ceremony at TSANZ’s not to be missed Annual Gala Dinner. Amongst a jam-packed high-quality programme, delegates can attend a Meet the Experts: Woman in Science and Technology session; a joint plenary session about music in healthcare and chronic disease and singing; a symposium about clinical approaches to electronic cigarettes and vaping and another on the effects and consequences of electronic cigarettes; a joint masterclass about exercise and cystic fibrosis; and a symposium on climate change – understanding the intersections and advancing strategies for lung health.

Registrations are still open. For more information, consult the TSANZSRS ASM website.

