Our Fruit Box Or OFB Raw Fruit Juice Recalled Due To Potential Food Safety Risks

New Zealand Food Safety is directing a recall of all raw fruit juice from Our Fruit Box or OFB and is advising people not to consume the product.

“This raw fruit juice presents a food safety risk because it has not been through the required checks and balances to make sure it is safe to consume,” says New Zealand Food Safety’s deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle.

“The company making these juices has not been registered under the Food Act, so consumers cannot be certain that risks have been properly identified and managed.

“The product is a raw fruit juice and for that reason food safety controls are crucial. Without proper controls during processing of food, pathogens can enter the product.

“Pathogens such as Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC), Salmonella, Cryptosporidium and norovirus can be present in the juice, making it unsafe to consume, particularly for people who are young, older, pregnant or with weakened immune systems.”

The recalled raw juice has limited identifying labelling or branding and may be sold in 20 litre plastic containers labelled ‘OFB’ and in unlabelled bottles of different shapes and sizes.

Available information suggests the raw fruit juice has been available for sale through informal sellers, door-to-door through businesses, local markets and online at www.ofb.nz.

“If you have bought this product – either labelled OFB or Our Fruit Box, or with limited or no identifying labelling or branding – do not consume it and throw it out,” says Mr Arbuckle.

“If you are unsure of whether an unlabelled product you have bought is OFB, ask the supplier.”

