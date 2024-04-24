Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Greenpeace Letter To Te Whatu Ora, ECan, Calls For Response To High Nitrate In Canterbury Drinking Water

Wednesday, 24 April 2024, 8:40 am
Press Release: Greenpeace

In a letter sent to Te Whatu Ora, Environment Canterbury, district councils, and Minister for Health Dr Shane Reti, Greenpeace has conveyed "deep concern" over nitrate levels in drinking water after its latest round of drinking water testing.

The organisation says that nitrate in drinking water is a serious public health concern, especially given its most recent water testing results, which indicated town supplies in Darfield, Kirwee, and Oxford were above the 5 mg/L threshold which has been linked to an increased risk of preterm and underweight births.

Greenpeace Aotearoa spokesperson Amanda Larsson says "Everybody has the right to safe healthy drinking water, and it is the responsibility of central and local Government to ensure that everyone is able to safely drink the water coming out of their kitchen tap."

The organisation has publicly released its letter to Te Whatu Ora, stating that this is a "serious public health concern" that requires an urgent response.

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

