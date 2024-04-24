Clarification On Comments Made By The New Zealand Resident Doctors' Association

The College employs the bulk of first year GP registrars on a collective agreement between the College and the RDA. Bargaining in respect of that collective agreement has been initiated and is due to commence next week. Some GP registrars are employed directly by private GP practices around New Zealand.

College President Dr Samantha Murton is available to comment further.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

