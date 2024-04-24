Clarification On Comments Made By The New Zealand Resident Doctors' Association

The College employs the bulk of first year GP registrars
on a collective agreement between the College and the RDA.
Bargaining in respect of that collective agreement has been
initiated and is due to commence next week. Some GP
registrars are employed directly by private GP practices
around New Zealand.
College President Dr Samantha
Murton is available to comment
further.
