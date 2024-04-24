Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Clarification On Comments Made By The New Zealand Resident Doctors' Association

Wednesday, 24 April 2024, 3:33 pm
Press Release: Royal NZ College of General Practitioners

The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners (the College) wishes to provide clarification in respect of comments made by the New Zealand Resident Doctors Association (RDA), and reported in the media, about the bargaining between the RDA and Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand. The College is not party to that bargaining.

The College wishes to clarify that comments made by the RDA about general practice (GP) trainee positions in relation to collective bargaining with Te Whatu Ora, and the upcoming strike action, do not apply to resident doctors and GP trainees employed by the College.

The College employs the bulk of first year GP registrars on a collective agreement between the College and the RDA. Bargaining in respect of that collective agreement has been initiated and is due to commence next week. Some GP registrars are employed directly by private GP practices around New Zealand.

Next month's strike action only involves resident doctors (including any GP trainees) who are employed by Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand.

College President Dr Samantha Murton is available to comment further.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Royal NZ College of General Practitioners on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 