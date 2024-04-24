Clarification On Comments Made By The New Zealand Resident Doctors' Association

The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners (the College) wishes to provide clarification in respect of comments made by the New Zealand Resident Doctors Association (RDA), and reported in the media, about the bargaining between the RDA and Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand. The College is not party to that bargaining.

The College wishes to clarify that comments made by the RDA about general practice (GP) trainee positions in relation to collective bargaining with Te Whatu Ora, and the upcoming strike action, do not apply to resident doctors and GP trainees employed by the College.

The College employs the bulk of first year GP registrars on a collective agreement between the College and the RDA. Bargaining in respect of that collective agreement has been initiated and is due to commence next week. Some GP registrars are employed directly by private GP practices around New Zealand.

Next month's strike action only involves resident doctors (including any GP trainees) who are employed by Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand.

College President Dr Samantha Murton is available to comment further.

