Recall Of Yoghurt Products Due To Presence Of Foreign Matter

Saturday, 27 April 2024, 5:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Food Safety

April 26, 2024

New Zealand Food Safety is supporting Epicurean Dairy Ltd in its recall of specific batches of its Collective brand Suckies Strawberry Probiotic Yoghurt Pouches as the product may contain foreign matter (black plastic).

The Collective brand Suckies Strawberry Probiotic Yoghurt Pouches sold in a 4 pack (4 x 100g) with batch numbers of 32280 T2 or 32280 T3, and a best before date of 30 April 2024 are affected by this recall.

Affected product is sold at selected supermarkets and retailers throughout New Zealand. The product has not been exported.

Visit New Zealand Food Safety’s recall page for the latest information, including photographs of the product: https://www.mpi.govt.nz/food-safety-home/food-recalls-and-complaints/recalled-food-products/the-collective-brand-suckies-strawberry-probiotic-yoghurt/

“If you have any of the affected product at home do not consume it,” says New Zealand Food Safety deputy director general Vincent Arbuckle. “It should be thrown out, or returned it to its place of purchase for a refund.

“If you or a family member have consumed any of these products and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.”

The issue came to light as a result of consumer complaints that the nozzle had broken and pieces of plastic had got into the yoghurt.

"As is our usual practice, NZFS will work with Epicurean Dairy Ltd to understand how the issue arose and to prevent it happening again," Mr Arbuckle said.

New Zealand Food Safety has not received any notifications of associated injury.

The vast majority of food sold in New Zealand is safe, but sometimes problems can occur. Help keep yourself and your family safe by subscribing to our recall alerts. Information on how to subscribe is on the NZFS food recall page: https://www.mpi.govt.nz/food-safety-home/food-recalls-and-complaints/recalled-food-products/

© Scoop Media

