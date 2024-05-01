Farewelling Tobacco: Auahitūroa Traveling Art Exhibition Launches Smokefree May

Hāpai Te Hauora is kicking off Smokefree May with Auahitūroa, a Traveling Art Exhibition bidding farewell to the entrenched tobacco culture in Aotearoa with eulogies presented by current politicians in Wellington today.

For years, our largest Māori Public Health organisation has been advocating for a Smokefree Aotearoa and Hāpai Te Hauora Chief Executive, Jacqui Harema, remains committed to the cause despite current repeals.

"The main objective of the exhibition is to prompt conversations that acknowledge the role tobacco has played in our culture and the impact it has had on whānau, hāpu, iwi and hāpori. While our smoking statistics are on the decline, our rates amongst Māori and Pacific peoples are still some of the highest in the country. Auahitūroa strives to end our nation's deeply rooted smoking culture recognising the harm it causes. It’s time to stop doing the same thing expecting different outcomes."

Today’s launch led by main artist Hori Thompson features presentations from select politicians who will present their "eulogy to tobacco" including Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, Labour’s Dr Ayesha Verrall, Green Party MP Huhana Lyndon and Rangatira attending like Hone Harawira and Dame Tariana who continue to spearhead this movement for Māori ".

The term Auahitūroa refers to comets and is a wordplay on the reclamation of "auahi" (smoke). The comet is also a symbol of the catastrophic damage that would occur if it were to impact Earth. The cyclical nature of comets’ orbits serves as a reminder of the eternal recurrence of events in the universe, and this month’s farewell to the tobacco culture throughout Aotearoa is in recognition of this.

Jasmine Graham, Māori Public Health Manager for Hāpai, who has been leading this project for the last 12 months appreciates the extensive collaboration involved to present Auahitūroa to the masses.

"The platform, co-led and designed by local artists, rangatahi, and smokefree champions, seeks to amplify community voices, challenge current narratives on the use of harmful tobacco products, and engage audiences using mixed media compositions. This exhibition space is designed to be thought-provoking, igniting emotions, imagination, and creating discussions around our current smoking culture."

Auahitūroa is a free exhibition launching this evening at 6:00 PM and will open to the public from Thursday May 2nd at Courtenay Creative in Wellington. It will then make its way through Christchurch, Gisborne, Whangarei, and Rotorua ending on the 31st May, 2024, at Te Oro in Auckland.

