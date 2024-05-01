Pacific Radiology Helps The Hurricanes Get Back On The Field With World-class Medical Imaging Services

Pacific Radiology Group (PRG) is thrilled to announce they are now the official and exclusive provider of world-class medical imaging services to both the Hurricanes and Hurricanes Poua sides.

Pacific Radiology, a division of RHCNZ Medical Imaging Group, will provide MRI, CT, ultrasound and x-ray, scans to the two teams for the next year.

Hurricanes CEO Avan Lee said this new partnership is incredibly valuable for the Hurricanes as it will help with getting injured players back into training more swiftly.

“Injuries are an unfortunate reality for any professional athlete. This new partnership with Pacific Radiology means that our players will have ready access to top medical imaging services.”

“Quality x-rays, ultrasounds, CTs and MRIs with fast, accurate results will allow our coaches and physiotherapists to plan treatment and rehab accordingly and get players back on the field quickly and safely.”

With over 74 conveniently located clinics nationwide, Pacific Radiology is well positioned to assist the Hurricanes when needed, wherever they are playing around New Zealand.

RHCNZ Medical Imaging Group’s CEO, Terry McLaughlin, emphasised their commitment to supporting the New Zealand sports community, including the Hurricanes.

“I am delighted that we are an official sponsor of the Hurricanes men’s and women’s teams.”

“Our clinical team’s strength in sports medical imaging lets us play a pivotal role in helping athletes of all levels get back to doing what they love after an injury. We look forward to supporting the Hurricanes throughout their Super Rugby season.”

