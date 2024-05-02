Recovered Living: A Year Of Success, Growth, And Gratitude

Recovered Living, a not-for-profit residential facility for eating disorder recovery located in North Canterbury, New Zealand, is celebrating its one-year anniversary since opening its doors to clients. During this time, it has established itself as a leading centre for eating disorder recovery, demonstrating its dedication to excellence, quality, and client recovery.

From its humble beginnings, Recovered Living has flourished into a cornerstone of the community, serving as a safe space for clients who have been struggling with an eating disorder to find recovery. Through dedication, hard work, and the unwavering support of loyal staff and supporters, it has achieved this remarkable milestone and surpassed all expectations.

Reflecting on the past year's journey, Recovered Living's Founder and Director, Kristie Amadio, expressed heartfelt gratitude, saying, "This past year has been an incredible journey filled with challenges, successes, and invaluable lessons. We are immensely grateful to our clients, staff, partners, and the community for their unwavering support and belief in our vision. Together, we have achieved remarkable success and look forward to many more years of growth."

“Over the past year, we have witnessed significant transformations and successes among our 16 clients, and we remain committed to providing the highest quality of care to those in need. Some of our clients have been suffering from eating disorders for years, and to see them find their feet in recovery is profoundly moving,” says Kristie.

Recovered Living is not a hospital; rather, it is a home that provides intensive care to clients in a quiet and safe, home-like environment. The programme aims to empower clients with the necessary skills and tools to fully recover so they can live their lives to the fullest. The centre fosters a supportive and inclusive environment, which creates a culture of empathy and empowerment.

Kristie adds, “Due to long waiting lists in the public system to receive support, or people being deemed not sick enough to receive assistance, Recovered Living has been a lifeline for some individuals who had lost hope or had no future in sight. As some clients and their families/whānau have stated, the programme has been life-saving.”

Kristie concludes, “When I look back over the twelve months we have been open, my heart feels full of the memories of each brave client who has come through our door. It has been a year of hope, healing and recovery. There have been challenges and tears from clients as they navigate recovery; however, in equal amounts, there has been triumph and strength. One of the greatest joys has been witnessing a recovery community grow from the relationships built between clients. We now have a tribe of people in recovery, supporting each other through the difficult times and celebrating when another inch of freedom is gained.”

Recovered Living is not just a facility; it's a community of people dedicated to healing and recovery," said Gerard DeCourcy, Recovered Living NZ Charitable Trust Board Chair. "Not only are we celebrating the past year with gratitude, butwe also look forward to the future with renewed determination to make a positive difference in the lives of those affected by eating disorders."

If you are struggling with an eating disorder or know someone who is, please visit www.recoveredlivingnz.com, contact us at admissions@rlnz.org or call 03 662 5170.

Join in Recovered Living’s celebration by giving a gift today. Please take action now and make a life-saving contribution to support this important cause at https://recoveredlivingnz.com/donate/.

