Wings For Life Funds Promising Spinal Cord Injury Research In New Zealand

CatWalk Trust, in collaboration with Wings for Life, is proud to announce a significant grant towards pioneering spinal cord injury (SCI) research led by Dr. Simon O’Carroll, in collaboration with Associate Professor Bronwyn Kivell, in New Zealand. This generous funding from Wings for Life marks a crucial step forward in the pursuit of groundbreaking treatments for individuals living with SCI. The funds originate from the Wings for Life World Run, a charity run with its next edition set to take place on May 5th, continuing its mission to support spinal cord injury research.

CatWalk Trust, a longstanding supporter of Dr. O’Carroll's research initiatives and the Spinal Cord Injury Research Facility, shares the common objective with Wings for Life of advancing world-class research to ultimately cure spinal cord injuries.

Dr. O’Carroll and A/P. Kivell’s project, based at the University of Auckland and Victoria University Wellington respectively, aims to address the inflammation and loss of myelination following spinal cord injuries. By investigating the potential of an already clinically used drug, the team seeks to uncover new neuroprotective treatments that could revolutionize SCI care.

"Spinal cord injuries impose life-altering challenges on individuals, and we are committed to exploring innovative solutions to enhance their quality of life," says Dr. Simon O’Carroll, Director of the Spinal Cord Injury Research Facility. "This collaboration with Wings for Life underscores the importance of global cooperation in accelerating SCI research."

The project's approach involves testing the drug’s efficacy in reducing inflammation, inhibiting immune cell infiltration, and promoting neuron and oligodendrocyte survival in a clinically relevant model of SCI. If successful, this research could pave the way for future clinical trials and, ultimately, transformative treatments for SCI patients.

The collaboration between CatWalk Trust, Wings for Life, and the research team underscores the power of collective action in advancing spinal cord injury research. By pooling resources and expertise, the partners aim to accelerate the development of effective treatments and, ultimately, improve the lives of SCI patients worldwide.

The upcoming edition of the Wings for Life World Run is scheduled for Sunday, May 5th. This run, owing to its format, welcomes participants of all abilities. Individuals have the option to participate either through the app from any location of their choice or at a designated venue. Go Media Stadium, Mt Smart, serves as a poignant reminder of the global community's commitment to supporting spinal cord injury research.

Ambassador Brad Smeele joined by Warriors athletes Jazz Tevaga and Te Maire Martin, friend Jesse James and pro-drifter Mad Mike for a practice run around the track (Photo supplied).

About CatWalk Trust

CatWalk Trust is a New Zealand-based organisation dedicated to funding research aimed at finding a cure for spinal cord injuries. Through advocacy, fundraising, and strategic partnerships, CatWalk Trust drives progress towards transformative treatments for individuals living with SCI.

About Wings for Life

Wings for Life is a global non-profit organisation dedicated to funding research projects focused on spinal cord injuries. With a mission to find a cure for SCI, Wings for Life supports groundbreaking initiatives worldwide and advocates for increased awareness and support for individuals affected by SCI.

