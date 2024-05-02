Only The Government Can Fund Pay Equity For Disability Care And Support Workers

The Government must urgently confirm it will fund pay equity for disability care and support workers, said New Zealand Disability Support Network CEO Peter Reynolds.

"Disability support providers, unions, and government agencies have been working to deliver pay equity for the 60,000 care and support workers for two years through the Funded Sector Framework. Providers want fair pay for our low-income, predominantly female workers, who deliver crucial frontline help to disabled New Zealanders - but this is a Government funded sector that can only afford to increase pay if the Government supplies the money. There’s nowhere else to go. This process has been frozen since 2023, waiting for the Government to provide funding for the settlement.”

"Today's announcement doesn't mean the Government can walk away from providing the money for pay equity for care and support workers. However the pay equity claim is eventually settled, the Government will have to stump up with the money or watch disability support services collapse across the country. If the Government refuses to fund pay equity, jobs will be lost, services will close, and disabled people and their families will lose access to support.”

"This announcement also intensifies concerns that disability support will be underfunded in the coming Budget. Aside from pay equity, disability support services have received funding boosts of 10% a year over the past six Budgets just to keep up with increased need from our growing and ageing population, and rising costs. The Government needs to make another 10% increase this year, just to keep the sector's head above water," said Peter Reynolds.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

