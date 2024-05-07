Alzheimers NZ Calls On Artists And Makers To Harness Their Creativity For A Good Cause

Alzheimers New Zealand is calling all artists, crafters and makers to get creative this June as part of their community fundraising challenge, Create for Dementia.

Creator registrations are now open via the website. The event will take place 1-30 June, 2024.

Around 70,000 Kiwis are living with dementia mate wareware today and almost 170,000 Kiwis are likely to be living with dementia mate wareware by 2050. The Create for Dementia campaign challenges people of all ages and skill levels to set themselves an artistic challenge for the month of June and raise funds for a good cause. This year’s fundraising goal is set at $70,000.

By participating in Create for Dementia, creators will not only have fun making art and developing new skills, they’ll also be working out their brains and reducing their own chances of developing dementia mate wareware in the future, all the while giving back to our communities.

“Being creative keeps our brains active which is a great way to contribute to our brain health,” says Alzheimers New Zealand Chief Executive, Catherine Hall. “I encourage you to try your hand at creating something for Create for Dementia and fundraise for a great cause!”

There are no rules or restrictions when it comes to creativity or skill level. Last year’s creators and teams showed impressive levels of creativity and artistic commitment. Creations included crocheted flowers, video and multimedia projects, upcycled clothing and handbags, pottery mugs, collages and so much more.

Whether you like to knit, play music, bake cakes, or you have a passion for woodworking, pottery, graphic design, organising events or any other medium, everyone is welcome!

Last year’s inaugural Create for Dementia campaign saw almost 150 creators and teams rise to the challenge with more than $35,000 raised.

All funds raised go directly to Alzheimers New Zealand to help their continued efforts in nationwide education, research and advocacy work, as well as providing frontline support for Kiwi whānau living with dementia mate wareware.

