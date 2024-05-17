Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Scholarships To Help Tackle Rural Health Workforce Shortages

Friday, 17 May 2024, 11:18 am
Press Release: Rural Women New Zealand

Rural Women New Zealand (RWNZ) is pleased to open applications for new scholarships designed to grow the rural health workforce.

Grants of between $2500 and $5000 are now available, from a total funding pool of $90,000 provided to RWNZ by Health New Zealand| Te Whatu Ora.

“These scholarships are specifically designed for students whose study will benefit healthcare offerings in rural communities including in the areas of medicine, midwifery, nursing and allied health,” RWNZ National President Gill Naylor says.

“We’re really pleased Health NZ has devolved this funding to us to distribute, as we’ve consistently advocated for government to incentivise health professionals to move to and remain in rural areas to improve equity of access to healthcare in rural communities.”

RWNZ will distribute these funds as part of its broader suite of scholarships, educational grants and boarding and textbook bursaries.

"We recognise the extra challenges faced by health students from rural backgrounds, such as travel, and studying away from whanau and connections. This funding can help overcome some of those challenges” says Dr Sarah Clarke, National Clinical Director Primary and Community Care.

“Health NZ is delighted to work in partnership with RWNZ to provide these scholarships, as an opportunity to work with a grassroots rural organisation to support health students to grow our rural health workforce.”

Applications close on 1 July 2024 and the grants will be made in August.

You can find more information on the scholarship criteria and the application form on the RWNZ website by clicking this link.

