Pharmac Considering Feedback On Diabetes CGMs Funding Proposal

Pharmac has listened to feedback on its proposal to fund continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), insulin pumps and insulin pump consumables for people with type 1 diabetes and is now seeking further advice and information about several aspects.

“We had a lot of feedback – about 1,200 responses, including a petition with 9,000 signatures – to our public consultation and we need to engage further with clinicians, consumer groups and suppliers to understand the matters raised,” says Geraldine MacGibbon, Pharmac’s Director Pharmaceuticals.

“We want to make sure that the proposal we put to Pharmac’s Board is really robust and well-informed, and that it reflects the feedback we’ve received in the consultation process.”

She says that means the timeframe for putting a funding proposal to Pharmac’s Board and then making funded CGMs available, if approved, will be pushed back.

“I know that will be disappointing for many people as we’ve heard very clearly that having access to funded CGMs would make a real difference to people’s lives.

“This is a priority for Pharmac to continue progressing and we’re working as fast as we can on the funding proposal. We do need to take the time now though to make sure we’ve listened to and fully considered the feedback we’ve received during the consultation.”

Pharmac will host an online information session in a fortnight to talk about the process of developing the funding proposal and provide an update on Pharmac’s next steps, including engagement with clinicians, consumers and suppliers.

Details of information session:

• 12 noon until 12.45pm, Thursday 6 June

• Session will be online on Teams – attendees will not need an account to join

• The link to the session will be available via www.pharmac.govt.nz/cgms

• The session will be recorded and available on Pharmac’s website afterwards

MacGibbon says the aspects of the funding proposal raised during the feedback that require further work relate to product usability, the health impacts of changing brands of insulin pumps, and the support needed to help with a change of insulin pump.

“At this point we can’t say definitively when a decision on the CGMs and pumps proposal will be made but we will keep you updated on our progress. We’d like to thank all of the individual people, whānau, clinicians, consumer groups and suppliers who provided feedback – it really reflects how important this is and we are working hard to make this happen for you.”

