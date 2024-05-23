Inquiry Into The Aged Care Sector's Capacity To Provide Support Services For Early Onset Neurocognitive Disorders

The Health Committee has opened an inquiry into the current and future capacity of the aged care sector to provide support services to people experiencing early onset neurocognitive disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease.

The committee intends to examine the pathway of provision of services as these conditions progress, as well as the appropriate asset thresholds to ensure the sustainability of these services. A full terms of reference will be publicised in due course.

Sam Uffindell, Chair of the Health Committee, said: "We are looking forward to examining this important issue and hearing from affected New Zealanders and support service providers".

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

