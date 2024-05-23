Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Inquiry Into The Aged Care Sector's Capacity To Provide Support Services For Early Onset Neurocognitive Disorders

Thursday, 23 May 2024, 9:53 am
Press Release: The Health Committee

The Health Committee has opened an inquiry into the current and future capacity of the aged care sector to provide support services to people experiencing early onset neurocognitive disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease.

The committee intends to examine the pathway of provision of services as these conditions progress, as well as the appropriate asset thresholds to ensure the sustainability of these services. A full terms of reference will be publicised in due course.

Sam Uffindell, Chair of the Health Committee, said: "We are looking forward to examining this important issue and hearing from affected New Zealanders and support service providers".

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from The Health Committee on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 