Study To Use AI To Avoid Over- And Under-prescribing Medicines For Older New Zealanders
A newly funded study will seek to develop New Zealand’s first digital tool using AI technology to guide the safer use of medicines in older adults and reduce the amount of harmful or unnecessary medicines prescribed.
Clinical pharmacy senior lecturer Dr Mohammed Mohammed from the University of Auckland has received an Emerging Researcher First Grant from the Health Research Council of New Zealand (HRC) to develop this new digital tool, which aims to help healthcare providers quickly and efficiently screen older New Zealanders at risk of over-, under- or inappropriate prescribing.
Dr Mohammed is one of 24 up-and-coming researchers to receive Emerging Researcher First Grants from the HRC to a combined value of $9.4 million. These grants support emerging talent to develop independent health research careers. They are part of a suite of career development awards that includes student scholarships and postdoctoral fellowships, the recently announced Māori and Pacific Health Research Emerging Leader Fellowships, as well as funding for healthcare professionals and clinical researchers, all awarded through a competitive and robust peer-review process.
‘‘Medicines are the most common healthcare intervention, and they make up to a third of healthcare carbon emissions1. Like many other developed countries, we have a growing ageing population in Aotearoa New Zealand. In just four years from now, about 1 million2 people will be over the age of 65, with 1 in 3 taking five or more concurrent medicines, known as polypharmacy,’’ says Dr Mohammed.
‘‘While medicines are very helpful for the prevention and treatment of health problems, inappropriate use can lead to a range of problems such as falls, injuries, and hospitalisation in older adults. There are two major problems: prescribing a medicine that is not quite right for an elderly person, which affects about 1 in 2 older people, and/or omission of a medicine that is necessary, which affects about 1 in 3 older people,3’’ he says.
Dr Mohammed says automated clinical decision support tools can help healthcare providers to screen and manage patients at risk of being prescribed inappropriate medicines and/or those not receiving the necessary medicines by consolidating patient information from multiple health providers and data sources into one system.
He says currently, we don’t have a robust and efficient method that can identify the spectrum of these problems to proactively screen individuals at risk of harm. Existing tools developed overseas do not account for the complexity of medicine-related problems that older adults may experience and are also not directly applicable to New Zealand as they don’t use New Zealand guidelines or pharmaceutical data.
With the help of this HRC funding, Dr Mohammed and his team will develop an all-in-one digital tool that will intelligently analyse patient health information, identify individuals at risk of harm, and provide personalised recommendations to healthcare providers at the point of care, such as alerting a doctor to start a new medicine that is necessary or to stop a medicine that is causing harm or is not helping a patient.
“Ensuring that the tool is user-friendly is crucial, so we will seek feedback from healthcare providers and patients. We will also embed key resources into the tool so that healthcare providers can give patients customised information such as possible adverse withdrawal symptoms if a medicine is stopped and instructions for self-care,” says Dr Mohammed.
HRC Chief Executive Professor Sunny Collings says this research has the potential to transform the management of medicines for older adults in New Zealand.
“Using innovative technology to support healthcare providers – particularly GP practices and hospitals – to offer personalised, safer prescription services to our growing elderly population, and reduce medication errors and their associated healthcare costs could greatly benefit our health system,” says Professor Collings.
