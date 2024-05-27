Ryman Voted Most Trusted Brand A Milestone Tenth Time

Ryman Healthcare is proud to be named New Zealand’s Most Trusted Brand in 2024 across the aged care and retirement industry. This is the tenth time that New Zealand’s largest retirement village operator has taken the top industry prize at the Reader’s Digest Most Trusted Brands Awards.

Ryman New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Cheyne Chalmers says winning Most Trusted Brand is the ultimate honour because it is based on votes from the New Zealand public.

“Ryman's purpose is to enhance freedom, connection and wellbeing for people as they grow older. We're so grateful that Kiwi consumers continue to recognise and trust the Ryman brand above all others to care for New Zealanders as they age,” she says.

As Ryman celebrates 40 years of operations in 2024, its original guiding principle of ‘it must be good enough for Mum and Dad’ continues to unite and motivate the team.

“Our residents and their families place an enormous amount of trust in us, and we take this responsibility very seriously,” says Cheyne. “I’m proud of the incredible work that our people do every day. They go the extra mile, and this recognition really is a testament to their commitment and care for our residents.”

Reader’s Digest Editor-in-Chief Louise Waterson says that making the decision to move into a retirement village or enter care is a big step but when an operator is trusted by the community and has a strong reputation, it certainly is an easier decision.

“Trust is what reassures us that we are making the right choice,” she says. “And with ten Most Trusted Brand wins to its name, Ryman has proven that it is genuine, authentic, caring and consistent.

“Congratulations to all the team at Ryman Healthcare on this outstanding achievement,” says Louise.

Survey participants praised Ryman for its beautiful villages, wonderful team members, genuine commitment to resident wellbeing, and, in the words of one respondent ‘the quality of care they provide is superb’.

Catalyst Consultancy & Research surveyed respondents on which brands they recognised and which held their trust across 66 categories. The 2024 awards are based on a survey with a representative sample of 1,773 New Zealand adults who selected and rated their three most trusted brands for each category.

Ryman, which pioneered the New Zealand retirement industry back in in 1984, has won the top consumer award every year since 2014 aside from in 2017 when it was Highly Commended.

