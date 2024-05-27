Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
ProCare Strengthens Relationship With The Heart Foundation

Monday, 27 May 2024, 3:57 pm
Press Release: ProCare Health

Serving the community through partnership and collaboration is a key pillar of ProCare’s strategy, so today the leading healthcare provider is delighted to announce that it will further strengthen its relationship with longtime supporter and collaborator, the Heart Foundation.

Bindi Norwell, ProCare Group CEO, says: “Informally, our relationship with the Heart Foundation spans many years, from supporting with events, sharing knowledge and resources, to working together on campaigns. Coming together is a natural next step, and one that we are very excited to celebrate today!

“We’re particularly looking forward to having additional support at community events, going directly to our community and providing education, resources and friendly kōrero to empower patients to live a healthy lifestyle,” concludes Norwell.

Together, ProCare and the Heart Foundation will focus on:

  • Sharing heart health information, research, expertise, and connections
  • Working collaboratively to positively impact health outcomes and reduce the risk of heart-related disease.
  • Exploring funding opportunities

The Heart Foundation was established in 1968 and has since become a highly respected charity with a regional network across the country.

Clive Nelson, Chief Executive of the Heart Foundation says: “For too long New Zealanders have been dying too early from heart-related diseases. Together we can work collaboratively using our shared strengths to educate and empower our communities, particularly Māori, Pacific and South Asian people, who are disproportionately affected by heart disease.

“We know that particularly for our Māori and Pacific whānau, encompassing mental, physical, spiritual, and cultural wellbeing is key to creating lasting, long-term impact.”

ProCare has set specific clinical targets for its network of practices to meet cardiovascular risk assessments and medication management. This is both at a practice level and a wider network level.

