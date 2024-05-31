Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Whaikaha Review The Only Option For Disability Support Change

Friday, 31 May 2024, 1:40 pm
Press Release: NZDSN

Increased access and improved quality of support for disabled New Zealanders now depends wholly on the review of the support systems funded by Whaikaha, the Ministry of Disabled People after Budget 2024 says New Zealand Disability Support Network.

“We see the $1.1 billion allocated in the Budget to ‘address demand’ as code for meeting growth or inflation costs only. No-one’s support quality or availability will increase. It sounds like a lot of money but unfortunately it won’t cover providers’ cost increases for very long,” said Peter Reynolds, NZDSN CEO.

NZDSN’s budget analysis found that while Whaikaha appears to have received a 20% increase in departmental funding, it’s likely to be a release of contingent funding for implementing Enabling Good Lives, or a transfer of funding from the Ministry of Social Development to Whaikaha, due to more work taking place in house instead of using MSD shared services, which won’t improve support either.

“Whaikaha was underfunded before the Budget, and still is today. It’s on the independent review panel to make recommendations to address this, and for the Government to make it happen,” said Peter Reynolds.

Disability Support providers are still operating with Pay Equity uncertainty and the prospect of unfunded wage increases hanging over them. While tax cuts may help some in the sector, nothing has been done to help Employment Support providers who have gone for years without a significant increase in their fees, and who were recently given a two-year roll-over by the Ministry of Social Development without any increase.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Employment Support used to be important - providing paid employment opportunities for those disabled people who seek or aspire to them should be supported, nothing in the Budget addresses that unfortunately.”

“We are grateful for the funding increase, but hope the Government shares our vision of Disability Support that has a real, positive impact and enables good lives. Let’s get serious and show disabled New Zealanders they are valued and deserve to be treated fairly and equally,” said Peter Reynolds.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZDSN on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 