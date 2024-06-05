Canterbury Cancer Centre Wins NZ Commercial Building Gold Award

The Canterbury Cancer Centre is proud to announce that Cook Brothers Construction has recently been awarded a prestigious Commercial Building Gold Award, recognising outstanding success in construction excellence. This award marks a significant achievement for all of those involved in the design and construction of this building.

The Gold Award is given to projects that score 900 points or more out of a possible 1,000, highlighting the superior quality and craftsmanship of the Canterbury Cancer Centre. This accolade places the Centre among the top-tier commercial projects in New Zealand, showcasing its excellence in construction and commitment to providing state-of-the-art facilities for cancer care.

Nicola Coom, the Southern Cancer Society's chief executive, expressed her delight about receiving this remarkable recognition. "We are thrilled that the project has been recognised in this way and has received a Gold Award," said Coom. This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and expertise of the entire team. Our goal has always been to provide the best possible environment for cancer care and accommodation, and this award validates our efforts and commitment to excellence.”

The Canterbury Cancer Centre, built by Cook Brothers Construction, was officially opened in October 2023. Its modern facilities have been designed to operate as a hub for the community to access a wide range of cancer support services. Currently the Southern Cancer Society, Encompass Health, Prostate Cancer Foundation, Blues Brothers and others operate from here. The Centres facilities include 50 accommodation rooms where families from around the South Island can stay for free when needing to travel to Christchurch for their cancer treatment. Since opening, the Cancer Society has offered free accommodation at the Centre to over xx families.

The New Zealand Commercial Building Awards celebrate construction projects that demonstrate exceptional design, innovation, and sustainability standards. Project partners included Cook Brothers Construction (Construction Company), Brendan Blackmur Consulting (Quantity Surveyor), Powell Fenwick (Engineer), Quoin Structural Consultants (Structural Engineer), TSA Management (Project Manager), and Wilson and Hill Architects (Architect/Designer).

The Canterbury Cancer Centre’s success underscores its commitment to excellence and innovation in healthcare. The Centre has plans to expand its offerings over the next couple of years to meet the growing demand.

