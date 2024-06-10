Men's Health Trust NZ Unveils Groundbreaking Soul Brothers Centre: A Beacon Of Men's Health And Well-being

As part of Men’s Health Week, Men's Health Trust New Zealand proudly announces the grand opening of the Soul Brothers Centre, a pioneering initiative set to redefine the landscape of men's health and well-being in New Zealand. The centre is located at 898 Great South Road, Manukau, Auckland, and the official launch will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 10:00 am.

The Soul Brothers Centre stands as a testament to the Men’s Health Trust’s commitment to addressing men's health issues directly, fostering emotional well-being, resilience, and social cohesion. This visionary project represents a pivotal milestone in our ongoing mission to empower men and enrich communities across Aotearoa.

Men’s Health Trust Executive Director, Ina Michael says the Soul Brothers Centre is more than a mere facility. “The Soul Brothers Centre serves as a sanctuary for personal growth, mental health support, and community empowerment. Through tailored programs, workshops, and comprehensive support services, we endeavour to uplift men, strengthen family bonds, and cultivate healthier communities at large.”

The opening ceremony will feature distinguished speakers, including Men's Health Trust ambassador and rugby legend, Keven Mealamu. Mealamu's unwavering dedication to the well-being of men epitomizes the spirit of the Soul Brothers Centre, underscoring our collective efforts to promote holistic health and vitality.

Men’s Health Trust NZ Chair, Tony Mitchell says the Trust is fortunate for the support that has received from partners, and funding from the Ministry of Pacific People, Ministry of Education, Department of Internal Affairs, Pathfinder, Foundation North, MAS Foundation, The Trusts Community Foundation and others willing to support the vision for ‘Better Men, Better Families, Better Communities.’

“We hope this will be the start of transforming the way we approach men’s health in Aotearoa. A lot has been done to create awareness, and now is the time to act. And we hope this will lead to more centres around the country.”

Following the opening of the Soul Brothers Centre, the Trust is thrilled to announce the commencement of the inaugural wave of the Soul Brothers Program, beginning on July 22, 2024. This transformative initiative is poised to empower men across New Zealand, equipping them with the tools and resources needed to lead meaningful and purposeful lives.

The mission of Men’s Health Trust is supporting men to live meaningful & purposeful lives, creating better men, better families, better communities. Join us as we embark on this journey to redefine men's health and well-being in New Zealand. Together, we can build a future where every man has the opportunity to thrive, and every community flourishes.

© Scoop Media

