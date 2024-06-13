New Zealand Celebrates World Blood Donor Day Friday June 14 ‘Your Aroha Is Life Changing’

This World Blood Donor Day, New Zealand Blood Service (NZBS) is saying a heartfelt ‘Thank You’ to the country’s 120,000 blood and plasma donors for their life-changing gift of aroha.

Every year across Aotearoa 30,000 Kiwis have their lives saved or improved thanks to the generosity of New Zealand’s donor community.

“Blood donors may only make up less than 4% of our population, but they have a powerful impact that is felt across thousands of families and communities,” says NZBS Director of Donor Services Brett Paradine.

"People become donors for many different reasons, often starting at high school as a great excuse to get out of class! But regardless of how they start their journey, all our donors are heroes, because without them, our frontline health workers wouldn't be able to do their jobs.”

Celebrated on June 14 – the birthday of Karl Landsteiner, the Nobel Prize winner who discovered the ABO blood group system – World Blood Donor Day is a global day of celebration for everyone who generously volunteers their time to donate blood and plasma.

"Our donors come from all ages and walks of life,” Paradine continues. “They may not all be doctors or nurses, but every week – rain or shine – our donors act as the fourth emergency service in New Zealand. An hour spent donating at one of our donor centers, or at a mobile drive, can mean the difference between life and death for any one of the thousands of people that urgently need blood and blood products every year.

“Blood and plasma donations are an act of aroha that is life changing to those who need them. They ensure cancer patients receive vital treatment, victims of traumatic accidents get urgent transfusions, and those with autoimmune diseases can get regular treatment to help them lead normal lives.”

One person who knows firsthand just how life changing a donation can be is Mikyla Winchcombe.

Mikyla Winchcombe. Photo/Supplied

At only 21 years of age, she was diagnosed with acute myoid leukaemia and required urgent stem cell transplants. Over the course of her eight-month treatment, Mikayla received over 70 units of blood products.

She now works as an NZBS Donor Relations Co-Ordinator in Hamilton as part of a team helping to raise awareness about the importance of blood and plasma donation.

“Because of all the amazing donors out there, I’ve gotten a second chance at life,” Mikyla says.

“To all the donors out there, thank you for your kindness and your selflessness. You’re the reason that I, as well as so many other New Zealanders are still alive today.”

Mikyla’s story can be viewed here.

Facts about blood and plasma donation in New Zealand:

Less than four percent of eligible New Zealanders are registered to donate.

As of June 2024, there are more than 120,000 blood, plasma and platelet donors in New Zealand.

In the last 12 months in New Zealand, donors have donated 124,484 units of blood, 95,297 units of plasma and 2,800 platelets.

Every 18 minutes someone in New Zealand needs blood or plasma.

New Zealand Blood Service needs to collect over 5,000 donations every week to meet demand.

Every whole blood donation has the potential to save up to three lives.

There is no substitute for blood – blood donors save lives.

Red cells only have a shelf life of 35 days and platelets need to be transfused within seven days. Plasma can be made into 11 lifesaving treatments.

