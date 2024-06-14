Public Health Warning – Marine Biotoxin In Shellfish

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) today issued a public health warning advising the public not to collect or consume shellfish harvested from Pegasus Bay from Waimairi Beach in the north to Adderley Head in the south and all of Whakaraupō-Lyttelton Harbour.

Routine tests on shellfish samples taken have shown levels of Diarrhetic Shellfish Poisoning (DSP) toxins above the safe limit of 0.16 mg/kg set by MPI. Anyone eating shellfish from this area is potentially at risk of illness.

Ongoing testing will continue, and any changes will be communicated accordingly.

Mussels, oysters, tuatua, pipi, toheroa, cockles, scallops, catseyes, kina (sea urchin) and all other bivalve shellfish should not be eaten.

Note, cooking shellfish does NOT remove the toxin.

Pāua, crab and crayfish may still be eaten if the gut has been completely removed prior to cooking, as toxins accumulate in the gut. If the gut is not removed its contents could contaminate the meat during the cooking process.

Symptoms typically appear within half an hour of ingestion and last for about 24 hours. Symptoms may include:

· Diarrhoea

· Vomiting

· Nausea

· Abdominal cramps

If anyone becomes ill after eating shellfish from an area where a public health warning has been issued phone Healthline for advice on 0800 61 11 16 or seek medical attention immediately. You are also advised to contact the National Public Health Service on 03 364 1777 and keep any leftover shellfish in case it can be tested.

Monitoring of toxin levels will continue and any changes will be communicated accordingly.

