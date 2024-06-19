This Winter, Keep Well And Choose Your Best Healthcare Option

During winter, Waitaha Canterbury faces increased health challenges, particularly with cold and flu season placing added pressure on health services.

Being prepared can help prevent or help you manage many of these winter illnesses and reduce the strain on our health system. “Simple actions like staying home from work or school when unwell, and encouraging older or vulnerable whānau to get vaccinated, can make a big difference in keeping everyone healthy over winter.” Lisa Brennan, GM Patient and Provider Services, says.

It can be hard to know what services are available or the best one for you to access when you are unwell. We ask people to visit yourbestcare.co.nz to learn more about the healthcare choices available to them. This website is a valuable resource for the public, that aims to educate the community about how to manage some minor illnesses and how to find and compare different healthcare options.

If you are worried about your health, you can call Healthline on 0800 611 116. In an emergency, always call 111 or go to the Emergency Department at Christchurch Hospital.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

