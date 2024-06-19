Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

This Winter, Keep Well And Choose Your Best Healthcare Option

Wednesday, 19 June 2024, 3:16 pm
Press Release: Pegasus Health

During winter, Waitaha Canterbury faces increased health challenges, particularly with cold and flu season placing added pressure on health services. 

Being prepared can help prevent or help you manage many of these winter illnesses and reduce the strain on our health system. “Simple actions like staying home from work or school when unwell, and encouraging older or vulnerable whānau to get vaccinated, can make a big difference in keeping everyone healthy over winter.” Lisa Brennan, GM Patient and Provider Services, says.

 It can be hard to know what services are available or the best one for you to access when you are unwell. We ask people to visit yourbestcare.co.nz to learn more about the healthcare choices available to them. This website is a valuable resource for the public, that aims to educate the community about how to manage some minor illnesses and how to find and compare different healthcare options.

 If you are worried about your health, you can call Healthline on 0800 611 116. In an emergency, always call 111 or go to the Emergency Department at Christchurch Hospital. 

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Pegasus Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 