NZNO Bus Tour Concludes In Gisborne And Queenstown

Thursday, 20 June 2024, 10:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Nurses Organisation

New Zealand Nurses Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) concludes its bus tour to raise awareness of the health crisis facing Aotearoa New Zealand in Queenstown and Gisborne.

The organisation is calling on the Government to increase health funding and implement culturally appropriate nurse-to-patient and midwife-to-patient ratios in all health care settings.

Please find schedule below:

Thursday 20 June

  • Gisborne, 8am-9am, coffee shout for NZNO members at Gisborne Hospital cafe.
  • Gisborne, 9.15am-10.45am, BBQ at Te Tini o Porou.
  • Gisborne, 11am-11.30am, informational picket outside Three Rivers practice.
  • Gisborne, 11.30am-12pm, informational picket at Heipipi Park (bus will be leaving Gisborne Hospital at 11.15am and returning at 12.15pm).
  • Queenstown, 11.30am-4.30pm, informational picket at Frankton shopping centre carpark (Warehouse and Bunnings locale), carpark leaflet drop.
