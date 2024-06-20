New Zealand’s Latest Health Survey Reveals Alarming Decline In Youth Well-being

The latest New Zealand Health Survey paints a concerning picture of the mental well-being of young New Zealanders, revealing a dramatic decline, says mental health advocate and I Am Hope founder Mike King. The survey, which covers the period from 2021 to 2023, highlights a significant increase in anxiety and depression among those aged 15-24 since 2016/17.

Key Findings:

- The percentage of young people (15-24) reporting mild or greater anxiety or depression has risen from 32.5% to 52.5%, an increase of 20 percentage points. - The number experiencing moderate or higher levels of anxiety or depression has nearly doubled from 14.4% to 28.7%, an increase of 14.3 percentage points. This means over a quarter of young people face significant mental health challenges. - The proportion of young people with unmet mental health service needs has risen by 76% from 9.0% to 15.9% of the 15-24 age group, an increase of 6.9 percentage points. - Major barriers to access include cost, lack of knowledge about services, and long wait times.

“These findings mirror the self-referred issues we see through Gumboot Friday, with anxiety, depression, and stress being major concerns across all genders, ages, and ethnicities,” King stated. “This is a wake-up call. We’re failing our young people. They need more support now. We must address affordability, streamline access to services, and improve mental health education and delivery.”

I Am Hope Calls for Action:

- Bringing together cross-sector parties to create a cohesive national strategy aimed at improving youth mental health. - Fostering collaboration and sharing best practices to build a stronger support network for young people facing mental health challenges. - Addressing affordability concerns by exploring low-cost or free options, such as Gumboot Friday. - Streamlining access by simplifying referral processes and raising awareness about available services. - Investing in preventative measures, including mental health education in schools.

“It is time to stop throwing negatives at the problem and start throwing positives at the solution,” said King. “For too long, we have been standing on the side-lines, throwing stones at each other and blaming everyone else for the problem. It is time for everyone to look in the mirror, come together for the sake of our kids, and find a solution.”

