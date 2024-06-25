CAPHRA Urges New Zealand To Legalise Safer Nicotine Alternatives

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) strongly encourages the New Zealand Government to legalise snus and oral nicotine pouches as part of its tobacco harm reduction strategy. These products have proven highly effective in reducing smoking rates in Scandinavian countries, particularly Sweden and Norway, which now boast some of the lowest smoking rates in Europe.

CAPHRA supports Associate Health Minister Casey Costello's interest in exploring these safer nicotine alternatives. "Minister Costello is right to look at the success of oral nicotine products in Sweden," said Nancy Loucas, Executive Coordinator of CAPHRA.

"These products offer smokers a less harmful alternative to cigarettes and could significantly accelerate New Zealand's progress towards its smokefree goals.

"While some researchers from the University of Otago have expressed scepticism about introducing new nicotine products, CAPHRA believes their concerns are misplaced. The evidence from Sweden and Norway clearly demonstrates that snus and nicotine pouches can dramatically reduce smoking rates without leading to widespread youth uptake.

CAPHRA agrees with the government's proposed increased penalties for selling to minors. "We support measures to prevent youth access, but it's crucial to maintain a range of safer alternatives for adult smokers," Loucas stated. "Oral nicotine products can play a vital role alongside other options like vaping.”

"We are urging the government to base its policies on evidence rather than unfounded fears. Legalising and properly regulating oral nicotine products would give New Zealand smokers more tools to quit, potentially saving thousands of lives.

CAPHRA calls on Minister Costello and the government to move forward with legalising snus and nicotine pouches while implementing appropriate regulations to prevent youth access and ensure product quality and safety.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

