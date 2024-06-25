Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

AstraZeneca Welcomes Investment In Cancer Treatments

Tuesday, 25 June 2024, 4:56 am
Press Release: AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca welcomes the Government’s investment for up to 26 cancer treatments as part of an overall package of up to 54 new medicines.

The funding increase of $604 million over four years will allow Pharmac to review its priority list and deliver lifesaving and life changing medicines for New Zealanders.

Ben McDonald, Country President of AstraZeneca Australia and New Zealand, said the announcement will help ensure New Zealanders have better access to medicines that could improve their health outcomes and quality of life.

“I am pleased to see the Government make this significant investment in Pharmac. New Zealand patients have been waiting far too long for new treatments to be subsidised,” Mr McDonald said.

“It is important that New Zealanders get the best outcomes from this investment, so we look forward to continuing to work in partnership with Pharmac and the Government on how we can deliver new medicines to patients in New Zealand.

“In addition to this investment, we support further reforms which would address some of the structural policy and funding delays that New Zealand cancer patients face when it comes to accessing new medicines.

“At present, New Zealanders experience a 967 day wait, on average, between new cancer medicine receiving approval by Medsafe, and that medicine being made available by Pharmac.[1]

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“New Zealanders who are diagnosed with cancer do not have time to wait. AstraZeneca proposes that an Interim Cancer Medicines Fund is one option that could bridge this lengthy delay,” Mr McDonald said.

With a dedicated budgetary allocation, an Interim Cancer Medicines Fund could target specific cancer patients who may not have any other treatment options available, to receive earlier access to new medicines.

AstraZeneca will continue advocating for New Zealanders to have earlier access to diagnosis, and faster access to treatment and care in a fairer healthcare system.

[1] IQVIA, Access to Medicines (A to M 4) January 2011 to June 2023, 2023, 2

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from AstraZeneca on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 