Taranaki COVID-19 Hub And Immunisation Clinics To Close

The Health New Zealand | Te Whatu Ora Taranaki COVID-19 Hub is closing.

The COVID-19 Hub at Taranaki Base Hospital will finish providing ‘COVID-19 care in the community’ and testing services on 30 June 2024.

Two hospital-led immunisation services in New Plymouth will also stop on 30 June including the Child and Adolescent Community Centre (CACC) at Taranaki Base Hospital and the Family Health and Midwife Clinic (The Greenhouse) on Devon Street West. Alongside the COVID-19 Hub, these clinics were providing both COVID-19 and other funded vaccinations.

Acting Group Director of Operations for Health NZ Taranaki, Katy Sheffield, says it was a pleasure to work alongside other Hauora providers to keep our community safe through COVID-19 testing and vaccination.

“We still want the community to keep up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and other important immunisations.

“There are lots of vaccination opportunities across our rohe so please get in touch with your Iwi provider, GP and local pharmacies,” says Sheffield.

GP practices and community pharmacies will continue to offer antivirals prescribing and COVID-19 testing.

More information about booking your vaccination and immunisation locations can be found here: COVID-19-19 Vaccination and Boosters • Taranaki • Healthpoint

Healthpoint will help you find vaccination locations

COVID-19 vaccination locations - COVID-19-19 Vaccination and Boosters • Taranaki • Healthpoint

General immunisation locations - Immunisation • Taranaki • Healthpoint

Free COVID-19 vaccinations

COVID-19 vaccines remain free for everyone aged 5 and over. They are also available to tamariki from 6 months who are at greater risk of severe illness if they were to get COVID-19.

For eligibility criteria visit Getting COVID-19-19 vaccines (info.health.nz).

To make a booking

Go to: bookmyvaccine.health.nz or call the Vaccination Healthline on 0800 28 29 26.

You can also contact your GP, pharmacy, usual healthcare provider or local medical clinic.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine visit COVID-19-19 vaccines (info.health.nz)

