Statement From Johnson & Johnson NZ Regarding Additional Pharmac Funding

Thursday, 27 June 2024, 6:49 pm
Press Release: Johnson and Johnson

Johnson & Johnson welcomes the New Zealand Government’s announcement to dedicate an additional $604m to bring much needed innovative cancer medicines to New Zealand patients.

“There is currently a significant unmet need in a range of cancer treatment options,” Hayden Paul, Commercial Lead, Johnson & Johnson New Zealand said.

“J&J believes this week’s announcement is a positive sign for the thousands of patients who are waiting for access to medicines. We trust the Government will act swiftly to finalise access to these new medicines for cancer treatment.

“New Zealand has long been a challenging environment for medicines access and for medicines businesses. This announcement offers the possibility for increased business confidence and could support increased investment and jobs for New Zealand’s future.”

