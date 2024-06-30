Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New Zealand Nurse-to-patient Ratio Conference This Week - Paving The Way To The Future

Sunday, 30 June 2024, 3:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Nurses Organisation

New Zealand Nurses Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) have brought esteemed international experts to Aotearoa New Zealand to share their knowledge on how nurse to patient ratios and radio justice have worked in their countries and how they will work here. They will join local nursing experts presenting on how culturally appropriate nurse-to-patient ratios can be introduced into our health system.

‘He Tipua Conference - nurse-to-patient ratios, a new direction for Aotearoa New Zealand’ will be held at Takina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre from 2-3 July.

NZNO President Anne Daniels says ratios are the way forward for patient safety.

"We are very fortunate to have such an inspiring line-up of speakers. They include Bonnie Castillo, Executive Director of the National Nurses United and California Nurses Association/National Nurses Organising Committee, and Professor Linda Aiken, Researcher and Director for the Centre of Health Economics, at the University of Pennsylvania. Linda’s pioneering research created an evidence base showing the importance of nurses caring for fewer patients each.

"Ratios are the way forward for patient safety. International evidence is strong that ratios save lives and money. This week’s conference will bring a strategic focus to the next major step for nursing in Aotearoa New Zealand."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Nurses Organisation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 