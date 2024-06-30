New Zealand Nurse-to-patient Ratio Conference This Week - Paving The Way To The Future

New Zealand Nurses Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) have brought esteemed international experts to Aotearoa New Zealand to share their knowledge on how nurse to patient ratios and radio justice have worked in their countries and how they will work here. They will join local nursing experts presenting on how culturally appropriate nurse-to-patient ratios can be introduced into our health system.

‘He Tipua Conference - nurse-to-patient ratios, a new direction for Aotearoa New Zealand’ will be held at Takina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre from 2-3 July.

NZNO President Anne Daniels says ratios are the way forward for patient safety.

"We are very fortunate to have such an inspiring line-up of speakers. They include Bonnie Castillo, Executive Director of the National Nurses United and California Nurses Association/National Nurses Organising Committee, and Professor Linda Aiken, Researcher and Director for the Centre of Health Economics, at the University of Pennsylvania. Linda’s pioneering research created an evidence base showing the importance of nurses caring for fewer patients each.

"Ratios are the way forward for patient safety. International evidence is strong that ratios save lives and money. This week’s conference will bring a strategic focus to the next major step for nursing in Aotearoa New Zealand."

