Carers NZ: Govt Needs To Fund Pay Equity For Care And Support Workers Now!

Carers NZ is calling on Health Minister Shane Reti to fully fund a fair pay equity settlement for 65,000 care and support workers.

Carers NZ is the national peak body representing more than one million New Zealanders who care for friends and family who are frail, unwell or who have health conditions or disabilities.

A strong paid support workforce is essential. Without it, more pressures fall on already stressed family carers, says Carers NZ CEO Laurie Hilsgen.

Hilsgen is speaking out ahead of National Day of Action for Pay Equity rallies to be held around the country tomorrow (Monday 1 July, details below).

She says family caregiving, like the work of paid care and support workers, has been historically undervalued because it is work carried out predominantly by women.

"The care and support sector is heavily reliant on these undervalued workers who look after our loved ones - older people, disabled whānau, people experiencing mental health or addiction, and those recovering from illness or injury.

"It’s time the value of their work was fairly recognised in the pay equity settlement that has been in train for two years.

"It’s been proven care and support workers are being paid less than their skills, experience and level of responsibility warrant. All that is required to fix this inequality is for the Government to set aside funding from their Budget contingency."

Without a settlement, low pay and lack of recognition will see more workers leave a sector that is already struggling, making it harder for tens of thousands of New Zealanders to receive the care and support they need, placing even more pressure on over-burdened family carers.

Hilsgen says the wellbeing of family caregivers, whose mainly unpaid work has an annual economic benefit of $17.6 billion, is the lowest in Carers NZ’s 30-year history.

"During the pandemic they did more than ever, with less support than ever. Services were disrupted and there is an ongoing shortage of support workers. Family carers are exhausted - we need a strong support workforce that is fairly paid.

"I urge everyone who can to attend a rally in support of fixing a situation that affects hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders - those who need care and members of their family whānau and aiga."

Media contact: Laurie Hilsgen, Carers NZ CEO, 021 702 922 or info@carers.net.nz

Rally details:

Nationwide rallies Monday 1 July 2024

The rallies have been organised by the three care and support unions, E tū, PSA, and NZNO.

Auckland: 2pm at Victoria Park, Auckland CBD.

Hamilton: 1:30pm meet at PSA office - 489 Anglesea street.

New Plymouth: 3pm at the new E tū office: 139 Powderham street, New Plymouth Central.

Palmerston North: 12pm at The Square/Te Marae o Hine (next to The Verdict cafe).

Wellington: 1:30pm at Heretaunga Boating Club, 138 The Esplanade, Petone.

Nelson: 1:30pm meet at Nelson City Council - 110 Trafalgar Street.

Christchurch: 1:30pm at Hornby Club, 17 Carmen Road, Hornby.

Timaru: 1:30pm - corner of Wai-Iti Road and Evans Street.

Dunedin: 12pm outside Median Mall, 285 George Street.

Invercargill: 1:45pm meet at E tū office, 33 Don street.

