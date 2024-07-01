Evolution Healthcare Appoints New Chairperson

Evolution Healthcare has appointed Scott Pickering as its new chairperson from 1 July, 2024.

Pickering will take over from Susan Paterson, chair for the past two years, who, on completion of her term, is stepping down to focus her efforts in an area of personal interest - the growing decarbonisation sector.

Evolution Healthcare Group CEO Simon Keating says they are excited to welcome Scott Pickering as the new chairperson with his more than 30 years of global leadership and governance in healthcare, insurance and financial services.

“Scott’s dynamic and inclusive leadership style, coupled with his extensive experience in both board, executive and advisory roles, makes him an excellent fit for Evolution Healthcare.

“His proven track record in engaging with a wide range of stakeholders, fostering a culture of excellence, and his commitment to diversity, health, and safety, positions him very well to lead Evolution Healthcare’s board into its next phase of growth,” says Keating.

Pickering’s previous experience includes:

CEO of the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) of New Zealand for eight years

Independent Non-Executive Director at Insurance Australia Group and Kiwibank Ltd

External Advisor for Bain & Company and HealthNow Limited

Senior roles at a variety of major international institutions.

Pickering says he looks forward to continuing and adding to the significant strides Evolution Healthcare has made in providing high-quality and efficient healthcare services across New Zealand.

Scott Pickering says;

“I’m tremendously excited to be joining the Board of Evolution Healthcare at this time and look forward to working closely with my fellow Directors, Simon and his team and our various stakeholders to deliver upon our strategies.”

Keating extended his gratitude to Susan Paterson for her dedication, guidance, and lasting impact she has made on Evolution Healthcare during her time as chairperson.

“Susan has provided exceptional leadership and strategic direction. Her contributions have been instrumental in stabilising our businesses and setting the stage for ongoing growth. Under her leadership, we achieved significant milestones including growing Evolution Healthcare to a team of more than 1,500 with 500 doctors as well as the strategic acquisition of ABI Rehabilitation last year.”

