Have Your Say On The Therapeutic Products Act Repeal Bill

The (Chairperson of the) Health Committee is calling for submissions on the Therapeutic Products Act Repeal Bill.

The bill would repeal the Therapeutic Products Act 2023. The effect of this repeal would be that the Medicines Act 1981 and the Dietary Supplements Regulations 1985 would continue in force.

Tell the Health Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Monday, 29 July 2024.

For more details about the bill:

Read the full content of the bill

Get more details about the bill

What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

