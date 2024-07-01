Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Have Your Say On The Therapeutic Products Act Repeal Bill

Monday, 1 July 2024, 1:43 pm
Press Release: Health Committee

The (Chairperson of the) Health Committee is calling for submissions on the Therapeutic Products Act Repeal Bill.

The bill would repeal the Therapeutic Products Act 2023. The effect of this repeal would be that the Medicines Act 1981 and the Dietary Supplements Regulations 1985 would continue in force.

Tell the Health Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Monday, 29 July 2024.

For more details about the bill:

  • Read the full content of the bill
  • Get more details about the bill
  • What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?
