Kiwi Kids Call On New Zealanders To Go Red For Red Nose Day

Corin, Eva, Epenesa and Lucca (Cure Kids ambassadors)

Dyeing your eyebrows red, moonwalking everywhere for a day, playing the trumpet in the toilet or sharing an embarrassing childhood photo are just some ways Cure Kids ambassadors want to see Kiwis Go Red in support of life-saving child health research.

This month, New Zealand charity Cure Kids is relaunching its iconic Red Nose Day fundraiser with a new theme. ‘Go Red for Red Nose Day’ calls on Kiwis to have some fun and do something silly in July in return for donations, to help fund big research for little lives – because what’s a little embarrassment to help Cure Kids.

Cure Kids ambassador, Lucca, 9, has some great ideas for Kiwis pledging to put their pride on the line and Go Red in July.

“It would be really funny if someone played the trumpet in the toilet or wore a Baby Shark costume and did an obstacle course,” says Lucca.

Lucca was diagnosed with an extremely rare and highly aggressive cancer, called Epethelioid Inflammatory Myofibroblastic Sarcoma, when she was 16-months old. At the time there were only nine other known cases in the world. Thanks to the results of Cure Kids funded research, Lucca was given a groundbreaking treatment which helped save her life.

“Red Nose Day is a chance to donate to Cure Kids to help fund research that helps kids like me,” says Lucca.

Cure Kids CEO, Frances Soutter says Red Nose Day is the charity’s biggest annual fundraiser, with every dollar raised helping make a difference to little lives in New Zealand and around the world.

“What better way to support Kiwi kids than by having some fun. It’s a great feeling knowing we can put a smile on people’s faces, all while supporting research projects that address some of the most important issues facing our tamariki.

“There’s still a lot to be done when it comes to child health in Aotearoa. Cure Kids is committed to doing what we can, to make a measurable difference to the health and wellbeing of Kiwi kids.”

Each year, donations made by generous Kiwis during Red Nose Day support research into a range of child health conditions that could save, extend and improve millions of lives. In 2024, Cure Kids is aiming to raise over $500,000 to help fund new child health research projects in New Zealand.

Breakthrough research that has been supported by Red Nose Day donations, includes a current trial to reduce the incidence of chronic lung disease in children born preterm, state-of-the-art treatments for rare and aggressive cancers, and using gene editing to grow human skin to treat a debilitating skin disease.

Red Nose Day runs for the month of July, with the day itself taking place on Friday, July 5.

New Zealanders can get behind the cause by donating to see other Kiwis Go Red or pledging to take on their own embarrassing challenge in July. Simply pick your Go Red challenge, set up a fundraising page and ask your friends and family to donate. For more information, head to www.rednoseday.co.nz.

