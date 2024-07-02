Champion Blues Player And Maori All Black, Cameron Suafoa, Becomes Ambassador For Sarcoma Foundation

Photo/Supplied

July is Sarcoma Awareness Month, and to mark this important occasion, the Sarcoma Foundation is thrilled to announce the official launch of their charity. Dedicated to supporting the approximately 250 new cases diagnosed with this rare disease in New Zealand each year, our mission is to provide comprehensive resources and support for those affected by sarcoma. We are honored to have renowned rugby player Cameron Suafoa join us as a patron in this endeavor.

Sarcoma is a rare form of cancer that affects the connective tissues, such as bones and muscles, and disproportionately impacts younger individuals. The inception of this charity is particularly noteworthy. It was spearheaded by a surgeon and oncologist with the support of a group of clinicians and patients, who raised the necessary funds to establish the foundation.

Dr. Andy Johnston, Chair of the Foundation, reports, “We are proud to launch our website, which will serve as a vital resource for both patients and healthcare professionals seeking information and support related to sarcoma. The necessity of this charity is underscored by the challenges associated with sarcoma diagnosis and treatment. Sarcoma is a rare disease, and its symptoms can often be easily mistaken for other, less worrying conditions. In a general practitioner’s career, they might only encounter one case, leading to repeated consultations and delayed diagnoses. If we can raise awareness in the medical community about the signs of sarcoma, we can save lives."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

In August 2023, Cam Suafoa, a star player for the North Harbour rugby team, noticed a lump on his back after a game. His partner, Britney, a physiotherapist, was concerned. "It was egg-shaped and just didn't seem right," she recalls. By October, the lump was still there, leading to further tests which revealed it was sarcoma.

"We went on a trip to Fiji, but it was hard not knowing," says Britney. After returning, they received the diagnosis. "I was hanging out the washing when he got the call. When I heard the word 'sarcoma,' I just broke down," she remembers.

Cam faced treatment with determination. "It was like preparing for the biggest game of my life," he says. Britney's support was unwavering. Cam had surgery to remove the tumor on November 30th. "The surgery was big. I spent five days in the hospital and then had to get used to walking again," Cam recalls.

Recovery was challenging. "He went from moving every day to doing nothing," Britney says. By January, Cam was back to training, although still non-contact. He got the all-clear to gradually return to rugby by January 20th and played a Super Rugby game in Japan within ten weeks of surgery.

Cam reflects, "I felt a step behind, but it was liberating." Britney admits it was hard seeing him push himself so soon. "It put things into perspective about what really matters."

Cam and Britney kept the news mostly to themselves. "We told close friends and family but not many others," Britney explains. Cam underwent radiation therapy starting February 26th, 2024. Despite the intense treatment, he continued to train and play. "I played a full 82 minutes against the Hurricanes after two weeks of radiation," he says. "But by the time I played the Waratahs, the fatigue hit hard."

Cam's teammates were supportive, always checking in on him. His friends and family played a crucial role in his recovery, providing help and support. Cam's positive attitude also helped. "My carefree attitude kept me going," he admits.

Cam's first proper game back after completing radiation was special, with friends and family celebrating. "Seeing him back out there again was crazy," Britney says. Each game since has gotten progressively easier for him.

As an ambassador for the Sarcoma Foundation, Cam aims to raise awareness and support others. "One of my best mates, Teina, passed away from leukemia when we were 17," Cam shares. "If my story can inspire just one person to get checked, then it's worth it."

Cam has now completed his treatment and was declared cancer-free. "The experience changed me. It taught me the importance of life, early detection, and the power of support," he reflects. His journey is a testament to resilience and hope, encouraging everyone to stay vigilant about their health.

"We're proud to have Cam Suafoa as an ambassador for the Sarcoma Foundation NZ," Britney says. "Together, we can work towards a future where no one has to face sarcoma alone. He waka eke noa - We’re in this together."

© Scoop Media

