Govt Policy Statement On Health A Positive Step Toward Addressing Disproportionate Impact Of Alcohol Harm To Maaori

Kaiaarahi of Kookiri ki Taamakimakaurau Trust and WAI2624 lead claimant Raawiri Ratuu welcomes the Government’s intention to collaborate with Maaori on health needs and is looking forward to working with the Government to address the impacts of alcohol to Maaori in Aotearoa New Zealand.

This week, the Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Health was released, with the Minister of Health, Hon Dr. Shane Reti, saying there will be a focusing of resources and attention where the need is greatest, including collaborating with Maaori who have some of the highest need across a range of metrics.

“We know that implementing by Maaori, for Maaori solutions are the best way to address the disproportionate impact of alcohol and other harms to Maaori health outcomes” Raawiri says.

“We welcome the clear commitment from the Minister to working with Maaori from the outset, to design and implement changes that will actually work for us”

The GPS says it is ‘critical for local communities and iwi-Māori to have input into the design and delivery of local services’ and ‘embrace new models and approaches to providing care that leverage technology and innovation to address challenges’. Raawiri says this needs a closer look to determine the specifics of how Maaori will contribute.

“The next step is for the Government to provide clarity on how this will take place. Where do kaupapa Maaori solutions fit into these plans, and how will the Government take our proposals seriously?”

The inclusion of alcohol harm as one of the five modifiable risk factors in the Government's prevention focus is a significant step towards the Trust's goal of addressing the intergenerational harms caused by alcohol to Maaori.

“Only Maaori know where resourcing and support should go to have the greatest effect on their hapori, and we welcome the Government’s focus on shifting decision making and resources closer to affected communities,” says Raawiri.

“We look forward to working with the Minister to ensure that our communities have a range of effective solutions that deliver better health outcomes for Maaori.”

