Removing Covid Sick Leave Risks Lives Of Patients And Health Workers

Te Whatu Ora’s decision to scrap Covid sick leave for health workers will endanger the very lives of people they are caring for.

Te Whatu Ora today announced it was scrapping the leave provisions by 14 July despite the current spike in Covid cases including Covid related deaths. Until now, Covid sick leave allowed health workers to keep each other and patients safe knowing any Covid leave would be paid by their employer.

"This is simply irresponsible at a time when we are seeing a surge in Covid cases - taking away sick leave will cause more Covid transmission in hospitals amongst ill and vulnerable people," said Andrew Skelly, National Sector Lead - Health for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

The PSA represents more than 25,000 allied, public health, scientific, technical, nursing and administration workers who support people in hospitals and through community health services.

Aotearoa is just emerging from its sixth big wave of Covid transmission in 30 months. At its peak, the most recent wave saw 55 people a day hospitalised.

"People working in healthcare must be able to stay home when they get sick, or people’s lives will be put at risk."

The PSA is one of many health unions alarmed by the change and are urging Te Whatu Ora to reverse its decision.

"We are seriously concerned about long-Covid and other significant health impacts on people working in every part of our hospitals to keep them running, administrators, anaesthetic technicians, social workers, everyone.

"Health workers are more likely to get multiple Covid reinfections by virtue of where they work. Their employer should be doing everything possible to protect them and patients."

Te Whatu Ora advised managers to grant discretionary leave to people who have run out of sick leave but become ill again. Discretionary leave has historically been a problem for workers to access and if paid has been after someone has returned to work.

"We have been given no rationale. This appears to be another penny-pinching mechanism chipping away at public health at the expense of patients and workers," said Andrew Skelly.

The PSA has advised members to stay at home if they are unwell to reduce the risk of Covid spreading. Members should contact their union for support in any situation where they are pressured by their employer to act against the requirements for a healthy and safe workplace.

