Scooterists To Test Brass Monkey Theory In Freezing Central North Island Charity Ride This Weekend

It takes a special kind of human to grab a small bike, load up with a tent, pop on as many layers as possible and head off in the freezing cold at a blistering average speed of 60KM per hour! But that’s exactly what an intrepid group of self-described "jolly good buggers" are doing to make a difference to those affected by the most commonly diagnosed cancer in young kiwi men this weekend on the 20 th and 21 st of July.

The COLD KAHUNA is an annual charity event where participants from all over the North Island mount small bikes (125cc or less) and head to the central plateau alpine town of Ohakune for a good old-fashioned knees up. It is organised by Hawkes Bay-based charity fundraisers the Jolly Good Chaps and is one of several rides they organise every year in aid of good causes. This year the crew have dedicated the COLD KAHUNA ride to raising funds for Testicular Cancer New Zealand, a charity that raises awareness of the disease and provides support services such as counselling, an information service and welfare grants to those affected.

These courageous (or perhaps unhinged?) men and woman ride from Auckland, Waikato, Tauranga, Wellington and Hawke’s Bay, where the Jolly Good Chaps are based, and bravely head into the central plateau. On arrival the riders are greeted with warm drum fires, marquees and loads more shenanigans ranging from a dirt scooter racetrack to food trucks. Then they wake up in sub-zero degree temperatures and do it all again, riding back home for a well-deserved cup of tea and hot shower.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Behind all this fantastic two-wheel mayhem is a serious issue. Testicular cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in young kiwi men. Around 170 are diagnosed every year and around 8 tragically lose their lives. This in spite of the disease being very treatable when caught early.

"This is why the Cold Kahuna ride is so important and why we are very proud and grateful to the Jolly Good Chaps for raising awareness of the disease and vital funds for those affected by it" says Testicular Cancer NZ CEO Peter Dickens. "By spreading the word on the warning signs and how to perform simple self-examinations, as well raising funds to provide essential help to those who have been diagnosed, we can save lives and improve outcomes"

Jolly Good Chaps spokesperson Glenn Fulcher says that the participants all have a fantastic time while making a positive difference. "They stop along the way, enjoy other like-minded nutters that do good, raise some dingaling and keep it real by talking about health and helping their communities. At the Jolly Good Chaps we’re really proud to have raised over $380.000 towards good causes to date with our rides, and the COLD KAHUNA is a fantastic fit for Testicular Cancer NZ with loads of frozen blue like balls on scooters in the freezing cold. It’s all about supporting the cause and raising awareness within the communities where we live. Testicular Cancer is something we can all check for and talk about - it is a cancer we can definitely do something about."

The Jolly Good Chaps have made it possible for every rider to have their own fundraising webpage where friends, family and the general public can visit to make a donation. You can support all these mad buggers by donating now: https://www.jollygoodchaps.co.nz/event/cold-kahuna/

About the Jolly Good Chaps Charitable Trust

The Jolly Good Chaps Charitable Trust is the main organising crew behind the COLD KAHUNA. These chaps support local Hawkes Bay Community Groups, gain desperately needed money and work to support men’s mental health/wellbeing and engage with disadvantaged youth. To date, the Jolly Good Chaps crew (and riders in events like the Cold Kahuna) have raised over $380,000 and work to connect people who make a difference.

Support all these mad buggers by donating now: https://www.jollygoodchaps.co.nz/event/cold-kahuna/

About Testicular Cancer New Zealand

Testicular Cancer New Zealand exists to educate people about testicular cancer, raise awareness of the disease and importance of early detection, and support those going through diagnosis and treatment. Testicular Cancer NZ is powered by the Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand, the sole charity leading the charge on cancers affecting anyone in Aotearoa New Zealand with a prostate or testicles.

Information Service: Call toll-free: 0800 66 0800 Email infoservice@testicular.org.nz or visit www.testicular.org.nz/information-service/ www.testicular.org.nz

© Scoop Media

