From Vision To Impact: Celebrating A Decade Of Pasifika Futures' Service To Pacific Families

In 2013, a group of Pacific providers and community organisations called upon the Pasifika Medical Association Group (PMAG) to address the needs of Pacific families across Aotearoa. This call to action led to the creation of Pasifika Futures Ltd (PFL), dedicated to supporting and empowering Pacific families. PFL’s establishment marked the start of a significant journey toward a brighter future for Pacific communities.

The Whānau Ora service, which evolved after the 2008 general election, recognised the importance of involving families and communities in creating solutions to their challenges. The initiative aims to build families' capabilities to achieve their aspirations and take control of their futures. Three non-governmental commissioning agencies were appointed to oversee Whānau Ora contracts in the North Island, South Island, and for Pacific communities.

In March 2014, PFL officially became the Whānau Ora Commissioning agency for Pacific families in Aotearoa, bringing together trusted community organisations, leveraging the strength of Pacific networks, culture, and communities. Over a decade, PFL has supported Pacific families through more than 80 commissioning partners and initiatives, highlighting the importance of partnership and collectivism in achieving a greater purpose.

PFL will celebrate ten years of service at the upcoming Whānau Ora Conference from July 25-26. Themed 'Pasifika Journeys', the conference offers PFL partners a chance to reflect on their service to families, celebrate achievements, and plan for the future to continue serving Pacific families better.

Reflecting on ten years of service, PFL Chair Dr Kiki Maoate ONZM FRACS emphasises the organisation’s family-centered approach.

"We have a family-centered approach to our work because it’s vital that our families are part of the solution to their challenges. We’re in a fortunate position to listen and understand their needs and to play a role in them achieving success in various areas of their lives.

"We have reached 73,921 families (385,716 individuals) in the last decade and have no plans of slowing down. The success of our families is a success for New Zealand and we maintain our commitment to empowering and strengthening our communities."

Since its inception, PFL has supported families and communities in critical areas such as education, employment, debt reduction, and cultural connection. Emergency response, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, significantly increased families' access to PFL’s services, supporting 239,783 people since 2020.

Reflecting on the past decade, PFL CEO Debbie Sorensen says it has been a privilege to work with thousands of families across New Zealand.

"Since the inception of Pasifika Futures, our families expressed a vision of success they saw for themselves, which included being healthy, educated, and working towards economic and financial prosperity. It has always been a priority for us to support them in the best way possible to meet these needs.

"As we celebrate ten years of service to Pacific families, we’re reminded about the journey that we have navigated together with our partners and communities to ensure the prosperity of our families. When duty calls, we have always responded with urgency and a heart to serve."

