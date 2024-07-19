Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Further Sesame Seed Recalls Due To Salmonella Fears

Friday, 19 July 2024, 6:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Food Safety

Following yesterday’s recall of imported sesame seeds, New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) is supporting further recalls of sesame seed products due to the possible presence of Salmonella.

“We have been working hard to identify and contact businesses that received the affected batch of sesame seeds from importer Davis Trading Company,” says NZFS deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle. “This can be a complex process given the number of businesses involved.”

A number of recalls are being published on the NZFS food recall webpage at present for a range of food businesses.

“As this is an evolving issue, with additional recalls possible, concerned consumers can reference our recall page for up-to-date information, including pictures, or subscribe to our recall alerts to receive email updates on recalls. Information on how to subscribe is on the NZFS food recall page.

“People can get seriously ill from salmonellosis, so either return the products to the place of purchase or throw them away.

“Symptoms of salmonellosis appear within 12 to 72 hours and include abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, fever, headache, nausea, and vomiting. Illness usually lasts between four and seven days but, in more severe cases, it can go on for up to 10 days and cause more serious illness.”

If you have eaten any of the product and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

New Zealand Food Safety has not received any notifications of associated illness.

“As is our usual practice, NZFS will work with Davis Trading Company to understand how the contamination occurred and prevent its recurrence,” Mr Arbuckle said.

© Scoop Media

