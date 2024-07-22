Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Waikato Hospital Laboratory Gets An Upgrade

Monday, 22 July 2024, 11:40 am
Press Release: Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand

Caption:Molecular Biology Laboratory opening. Left: Group Director Operations Hospital and Specialist Services for Waikato, Michelle Sutherland with some of the Waikato Hospital laboratory team. (Photo/Supplied)

Waikato Hospital has completed a significant upgrade to its laboratory with more space, services co-located, and a new Molecular Biology Laboratory. These changes will ensure a fit-for-purpose environment that makes the best use of the latest technology, aligns with current accreditation standards, and enhances the laboratory’s capacity to respond swiftly during future outbreaks.

The $9.8 million upgrade started in March 2023 and was completed in early July 2024.

“This is a huge improvement, especially for our team of 11 scientists and technicians who have been working in confined conditions for a long time. The old Molecular Biology Laboratory was remote from the main lab and no longer fit for purpose,” Health New Zealand – Te Whatu Ora Group Director Operations Hospital and Specialist Services for Waikato, Michelle Sutherland said.

“Molecular biology is a field that has grown considerably over the last 10 years. Increases in test volumes due to COVID-19 and the recent VRE (Vancomycin Resistant Enterococci) outbreak put extra pressure on the old facility.”

Molecular Biology, a technology for medical laboratory diagnostics, involves processes like PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) which isolate, extract and amplify DNA or RNA to identify disease states. This technology is now commonly used for diagnosing a wide range of medical conditions, including blood disorders, immune system markers, and infectious diseases. This technology has been pivotal in managing infectious disease outbreaks such as COVID-19, pertussis (whooping cough), measles, and VRE.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need to be prepared for future outbreaks. During COVID-19 peak times the laboratory processed over 4000 tests a day. The larger facility will ensure the laboratory can quickly scale up operations when needed in the future.

The upgrade also includes a revamp of the reception and administration areas and the addition of a new Point of Care Testing Laboratory where the staff facilitate the analysis of clinical specimens outside the laboratory, near or at the site of patient care.

