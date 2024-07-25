Unchecked Rentals Threaten Health Of New Zealanders

Cold, damp rental homes are making Kiwis sick, prompting calls to enforce standards that are aimed at improving health and reducing hospitalisations.

The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ, which advocates for the 700,000 Kiwis living with respiratory disease, is urging the Government to implement an assessment requirement so tenants know their homes meet the Residential Tenancies (Healthy Homes Standards) Regulations 2019.

The standards, which became law on 1 July 2019, introduced minimum standards for heating, insulation, ventilation, moisture ingress and drainage, and draught stopping in rental properties.

Currently, landlords can self-certify that their property meets the Healthy Homes Standards, and there is no requirement for an independent - or qualified - physical inspection of the property.

Foundation Medical Director Professor Bob Hancox says the need for healthy housing has never been more urgent, as hospitalisations for respiratory conditions continue to rise and a polar blast is set to bring freezing temperatures next week.

"We know that substandard housing conditions significantly contribute to respiratory illnesses.

"By enforcing these standards properly, we can reduce the burden of respiratory diseases and improve overall public health."

The Foundation wants the Government to appoint accredited assessors to carry out physical rental house checks to ensure that every New Zealander has access to a healthy living environment.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Ensuring rental homes in New Zealand are healthy and safe should be a priority, Professor Hancox says.

"No one should live in a home that makes them sick."

According to Tenancy Services NZ, more than 600,000 households rent in New Zealand, and research shows that rental stock is poorer quality than owner-occupied homes.

Dr Lucy Telfar-Barnard, a member of the Foundation’s Scientific Advisory Board and a senior researcher at the Department of Public Health at the University of Otago in Wellington, says research consistently shows that poor housing conditions are linked to a range of respiratory health issues.

"The current state of many rental properties is unacceptable and avoidable - people are still living in cold, damp, and, often, mouldy homes, which exacerbates respiratory conditions.

"Effective enforcement of the healthy homes standards is essential for protecting our most vulnerable populations and reducing health inequities."

The Foundation's call is part of its ongoing commitment to improve the health outcomes of those living with respiratory conditions in NZ.

© Scoop Media

